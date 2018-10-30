EDINA, Minn.—William Gibbs Huff, age 57, of Edina, Minn., formerly of Madison, Wis., passed away surrounded by family on Oct. 27, 2018. He was the loving husband of Susan “Sue” Huff (nee Hunter); father of twin sons, Joseph Hunter and Samuel Gibbs; and their beloved dog, Maddie; the dear son of Harriet and the late Richard Huff; brother of Peter Huff and the late Mary “Molly” Miller (Jim Miller); and the son-in-law of James and Betty Hunter. He is survived by his loving relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.
Bill was born July 29, 1961, in Madison, Wis. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin and Luther Seminary and continued his career in religious publishing, working at Augsburg Fortress, and then starting his own company, Huff Publishing Associates (HPA).
Bill and Sue made their home in Minneapolis, where they welcomed and raised their sons. He enjoyed piano, golf, fishing, trips to “The Island,” and most importantly, spending time with his family. An incredible supporter and inspiration to many, Bill’s positive attitude rubbed off on everyone around him. He was known and will be remembered for his determination, positivity and courage; he always showed hope in every situation, no matter what the circumstance.
The family would like to thank the medical team at the Masonic Cancer Center and the University of Minnesota Hospital for their incredible care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to A Breath of Hope Lung Foundation abreathofhope.org.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, at LUTHERAN CHURCH OF THE GOOD SHEPHERD, 4801 France Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55410, with visitation one hour prior.