MADISON / EVANSVILLE—Dorothy Norum Huebner, age 97, passed away on July 25, 2018, at Oakwood Village, Madison.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, August 2, 2018, at OUR SAVIOR’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, Sun Prairie, with Chaplain Wayne Shannon officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday at Church. A private family burial will be held in Maple Hill Cemetery Evansville at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Oakwood Village or Agrace HospiceCare in Dorothy’s name. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.Wardhurtley.com.