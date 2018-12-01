MADISON - Donald Henry "Don" Huebner went Home on Nov. 29, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, after a seven month battle with cancer. He was born on Nov. 20, 1932, to Raymond A. and Olive R. Huebner (Eck) in Waukesha. On Oct. 18, 1958, he married the love of his life, Lorna May Wulff Huebner in Grafton, Wis. He worked with the FDIC and Monona Bank.
He is survived by his wife, Lorna May; children, Peter (Candace) of Mazomanie, Rachel (John) Meek of Madison and Paul (Diane) of Mauston; grandchildren include, Quinn (Michael) Christensen, Grace Huebner, Olivia Huebner, Ashley Meek, Brianna (Ethan) Giebel, Brock Huebner, Carissa Huebner; his sister, Helen Schmidt; and extended family and friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at MIDVALE COMMUNITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4329 Tokay Blvd, Madison, with a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at church.
