Hudzinski, Joseph P.

Joseph grew up farming and was always a farmer at heart. He was a true outdoorsman and simply enjoyed being in nature. He loved taking care of his land, bird watching, and in his younger years, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed fishing trips to Canada with family and friends. Joseph had a wonderful sense of humor and liked to hear and tell jokes. He was very proud of his Polish heritage. He was an amazing cook and there was always plenty to eat. Joseph was an avid Packers, Badgers and Brewers fan. He loved playing cards and taking trips to the casino. He also loved dancing and being around people. Joseph treated everyone like family, whether related or not. Joseph was a loving husband, dad, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was always available to lend a helping hand or give words of encouragement. Above all, he loved being with his family.