Hudzinski, Joanne K. "Jan"

MADISON - Joanne K. "Jan" Hudzinski, age 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020, at her home, of natural causes. She was born on Dec. 21, 1934, in Necedah, Wis., the daughter of Vincent and Lillian (Clark) Kelley.

Jan graduated from Wonewoc High School in 1952. She married Joseph Hudzinski on June 12, 1954, in Wonewoc. Jan was a stay at home mom, choosing to care for her children at home, as was customary, until she re-entered the workforce at the Reedsburg IGA. She was later employed by C & P Foods in Madison until their closing. Jan then gained employment with First Wisconsin Bank, downtown Madison where she worked for many years. After retirement, she helped at her daughter's business, Lori's Flower Shoppe and was also very proud to have volunteered her time at Agrace Hospicecare.

Jan was a longtime member of St. Dennis Catholic Church and made sacrifices to enroll her children in Catholic schools through their elementary years. Jan was the neighborhood mom, who always had room and time to entertain her children's friends with popcorn parties, cookies, rice crispy treats, and her famous brownies and lemon cake. She endured countless broken windows from her backyard being converted into baseball fields for the neighborhood to enjoy. She loved gardening and enjoyed the beauty of her gardens, which her daughter, Julie lovingly photographed.