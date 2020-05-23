Hudziak, Marie

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JANESVILLE - Marie Hudziak, 95, passed away on May 21, 2020. She was born August 2, 1924 in Plover, Wis. She was the daughter of Guy and Olive (Scribner) Gilman.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Marie graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in Stevens Point. She worked in an ammunition factory in Milwaukee late in World War II, before earning a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Marie went on to teach for 41 years, beginning with a one-room school in Almond, Wis., and ending with 27 years at the Wisconsin School for the Visually Handicapped in Janesville.

On June 10, 1950, she married Clem Hudziak in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wautoma. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma, Catholic Women's Club, Janesville Area Retired Educators, Wisconsin Retired Educators Association, Rock County Historical Society and St. Patrick Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and they visited all 50 states and much of Canada. The joy of her life was spending time with her grandchildren, Brittany and Brandon.

She is survived by her son Mark, daughter-in-law Julie, her grandchildren, Brittany and Brandon, daughter-in-law Kathy Hudziak of Janesville, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, son Craig, her husband Clem, brother Guy Charles Gilman, and sisters Jeanne Tech, Gladys Wentworth, Patricia Graham.