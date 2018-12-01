STOUGHTON - Jean Hudkins, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, one day shy of her 94th birthday. She was born in Avilla, Ind., the daughter of Earl and Jennie (Halferty) Faux. Jean married Billy Hudkins on April 12, 1949, and they relocated to Wisconsin where she spent the rest of her life.
Jean attended Wittenberg College, the Columbia County Normal School, and received a master's degree in curriculum and instruction from UW-Madison. She taught at Burritt, East, Kegonsa, and Yahara Schools and was proud to be Stoughton's Teacher of the Year. Jean was an avid reader, gardener, and painter. She touched many lives.
Jean is survived by her children, Bill of Mazomanie, Susan Martens of Arena, Mary Beth (Doug) Schall of Mazomanie, and Thomas (Cindy) of Stoughton; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her former husband; sisters, Mary and Beth; and son, Dan.
Family and friends are invited to the Celebration of Jean's life at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51, Stoughton, from 12 Noon until 3 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, and at THE BASE CAMP CAFÉ, 18 Brodhead St., Mazomanie, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2018. Please join us in honoring this special lady and her life.
Thank you to caregivers Deb, Carolyn, and Diane and many other friends who have supported her over the years, visiting or checking in often. The services of the Stoughton EMS and Agrace HospiceCare are also greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.