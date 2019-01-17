FALL RIVER - Ramona R. (Santos) Huber, age 81, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. She was born on June 22, 1937, in Roxbury to William and Anna (Werla) Santos Sr.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Louis; and her children: Ann (Mark) Thompson, and their children, Jed (Steph), Dr. Tiera (Tom) Foster, and the Rev. Zayna (Matt) Thomley; Sue (John) Newton and their child, Samantha (Tyler Wolff); Tim (Dawn) Huber and their children, Tegan and Hayden. Also, her much loved great-grandchildren: Charles, Jonathan, Abigail, Julia, Owen, Andrew and Leah. She is further survived by her sisters, Alice and Geraldine; sisters-in-law, Karen, Gloria, and Linda; brothers-in-law, Larry and Jerry; and family friend, Judy.
Some might have called her a farmer's wife, but she would be the first to say that she was a farmer…and a wife. Which came first might sometimes depend on the day, but each were equally important. Her life was on the farm working beside Louie, the love of her life. She may have been short in stature, but nothing about her was small. She had a big heart guided by compassion, honesty, bravery, and strength.
She was a volunteer of over 20 years as a farm crisis counselor, where she touched many lives and made countless friends. Her apple-picking and corn-roasting parties were on everyone's calendars, her door was open to anyone, and there was always room and food for another plate at the table. Her heart was pure, and it showed in everything she did.
She joins her parents and many siblings in heaven now, and the angel choirs have a new addition to the harmony section. The songs may have just gotten a bit more bawdy!
Services will be held at 3 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at SAVANNA OAKS COMMUNITY CENTER, 100 Savanna Road, Fall River, her granddaughter the Rev. Zayna Thomley will officiate. Friends may visit at 1 p.m. until time of services. Interment will be at Fall River Cemetery with a meal to follow at Savanna Oaks. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a cause close to your own heart.