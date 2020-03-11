Huber, Bonnie L. (Pollock)

MADISON — Bonnie L. (Pollock) Huber, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family. She was born on Aug. 15, 1949, in Madison, to the late Charles and Alice (Johnson) Pollock. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Judith (Roger) Meier.

Bonnie graduated from LaFollette High School in 1967. After becoming an L.P.N. at Madison Area Technical College in 1969, she spent her time working for Methodist Hospital.

After surviving cancer for 15 years, she leaves behind her devoted and loving husband of 47 years, Patrick M. Huber; daughter, Tanaya (Shane) Degenhardt; son, Troy (Amanda) Huber; daughter, Terra Huber; and son, Tony Huber. She is further survived by her sisters, Maggie (Jim) Colbert and Donna (Jim) Schoettle; and her grandchildren, Clint, Kyla and Alana.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Agrace HospiceCare, Dr. Stuart Turner; special friends, Kitty Rossing and Audrey Hawk, and Calvary Gospel Church for all their support and care.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at CALVARY GOSPEL CHURCH, 5301 Commercial Ave., Madison. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service on Monday at the church. Burial at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services 2418 N. Sherman Ave. 608-249-8257

