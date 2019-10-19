LANDER, WYO./WATERTOWN, WIS. - On Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, David Paul Hubble, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 55.
David was born on June 12, 1964, in Greeley, Colorado to James and Mavis Hubble. He graduated from Casper College in 1986, with a Diesel Power Technology Degree. On Aug. 24, 1984, David married the love of his life Charlene and together they raised two daughters. David continued his career as a diesel mechanic for 25+ years, owned his own business for 10+, and taught as a Diesel Technology instructor for another three years. David eventually retired and chose to devote his time to Wyoming and his family.
David’s passion for Wyoming led him back to Lander to build a home, where he resided part time, while also living in Watertown, Wis. His devotion to his family, especially his grandchildren was nothing short of remarkable. He was a man of principle, integrity, had a heart of gold and lived life by his own rules.
David was preceded in death by his grandparents, and other family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Charlene Hubble; oldest daughter, Shawnda (Sean) Van Derel, children, Easton, Isla and Elliott, and daughter, Heidi (Mike) Skaar, children, Kennedy and Leo. He is also survived by his parents, James and Mavis Hubble. His brother, Devin (Tecia) Hubble, his brother, Darin (Holly) Hubble; and his sister, Holly Cox. Along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and all their children.
A celebration of life will be held at the Watertown Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Watertown, Wis. on Friday, Oct. 25, at 11:30 a.m., the gathering of family and friends will reside at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the Lander Search and Rescue, https://landerumc.org/index.php/donate/.