Hubbard, Norton Brown

Norton was born June 27, 1922, to Clifford and Iva (Brown) Hubbard on the home farm near Mount Tabor, Wis. He attended the rural one room Burr School and graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1942. Shortly thereafter, early in World War II, Norton enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Cadets. He was immediately transferred to the Signal Corps and shipped to North Africa. Norton was wounded in September 1943 on the Salerno beachhead in Italy and again in April 1945 near the end of the Italian campaign in northern Italy. He was awarded two Purple Heart medals. Norton returned to the states in October 1945 and joined Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company in December 1945. He worked there into his fortieth year as an engineer and retired in 1985. Norton married Marie Lindstrom in September 1950 and they began a life of travel adventures by honeymooning in Cuba. They built their home in 1950 on sixteen acres west of Middleton and lived there all their lives.

In 1939, as a high school freshman, Norton’s many travels started as a member of Future Farmers of America. He often remembered fondly the four summer trips he took by bus with this group. They traveled first to Yellowstone National Park and the western U.S., then Canada and then Mexico City. The final trip, in the June of 1942, was limited to a tour of Wisconsin due to World War II and the rationing of gasoline. Years later, Norton and Marie took their four children by camper to all forty-eight lower states. Their travels continued with friends by motorhome all across the United States and Canada. Norton and Marie also visited Australia, New Zealand and Scandinavia. Since Norton was so intrigued with Alaska, he returned there nine times to explore its natural wonders. He was curious to see polar bears up close, so he visited Churchill, Manitoba, Canada.