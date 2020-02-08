Hubbard, Allan P.

MADISON - Allan P. Hubbard, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. There will be a visitation for Allan on Sunday, Feb. 16 at FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 203 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, from 1 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Allan’s name to Agrace Hospice, Attic Angels, or the church would be appreciated. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

