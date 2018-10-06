DANE—Eugene A. Hruby, age 91, of Dane, died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, at his home in Dane, following a brief illness. He was born on St. Patrick’s Day, in Dane, on March 17, 1927, to Bartl and Pauline (Schroeder) Hruby. He entered the U.S. military service and served in both World War II and in Korea, with the U.S. Army infantry. Following his service he was married to Catherine Matyas, and she preceded him in death in 1993.
Eugene worked hard all of his life on the farm which he truly loved. He graduated from Madison Business College and went on to work for the old Federal ASCS agency, with the Madison state office. Dad retired to farm, a happy retirement. Dad was a caring and concerned father. Dad was a loyal friend If you were his friend, you WERE HIS friend! Dad was a hard worker and a fighter to the end!
Survivors include his daughter, Linda (Rick) Ballweg; a son, Dennis; three grandchildren, Brittany, Cassandra( Sean) and Evan; he is also survived by a sister, Anita (Menzo) Bronson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine; sister’s, Emma (Chris) Dahmen, Florence (Jim) Maier; and a brother, Oscar (Jeanette) Hruby.
A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, at 11 a.m. at ST. MARTINS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5959 St. Martin Circle, Cross Plains. The Rev. Chris Gernetzke will officiate. Military rites will follow in the church cemetery, and a reception with family will be held in the Church Hall. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Dad passed peacefully at home, rest in peace in Heaven Dad!
Winn-Cress
Funeral and Cremation Service
5785 Highway Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513