Hron, Jane Elizabeth

MADISON - Jane Elizabeth Hron, age 91, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at Waunakee Manor. She was born on April 11, 1929 and was a graduate of Madison East High School. She married Eugene J. Hron, they had four sons, David, Dennis, Daniel and Dale.

Jane is survived by her sons, Dan (Jane) Hron and Dale Hron; grandsons, Jeff (Candi) Hron, Travis (Lori) Johnson, and David and Dan Hotchkiss.

Due to current health concerns, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Dennis Catholic Church, Madison. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park.

Following Jane's love of animals, memorials may be made to your local humane society or animal shelter.

The family is grateful to the outstanding staff of Waunakee Manor, Agrace HospiceCare and to Jane's neighbors, Deb and Dennis Walker for their special friendship through the years.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com

