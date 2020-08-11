Howells, Emelie D.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Emelie D. Howells, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Meriter Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was born on Sept. 26, 1936, in Madison, the daughter of Bennett and Viola (Graves) Severson.

Emelie was recognized with a presidential volunteer award for her many hours of dedicated service. She is survived by five children, Shirley Sackett, Debbie Campagna, Dawn (Jeff) Russell, Tom Loving and Tina Howells; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and brother, Duane Severson.

Private family services will be held. Memorials may be gifted in Emelie's name to The Salvation Army, in Racine, Wis. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

