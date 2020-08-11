Howells, Emelie D.

You have permission to edit this article.
MADISON - Emelie D. Howells, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Meriter Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was born on Sept. 26, 1936, in Madison, the daughter of Bennett and Viola (Graves) Severson.

Emelie was recognized with a presidential volunteer award for her many hours of dedicated service. She is survived by five children, Shirley Sackett, Debbie Campagna, Dawn (Jeff) Russell, Tom Loving and Tina Howells; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and brother, Duane Severson.

Private family services will be held. Memorials may be gifted in Emelie's name to The Salvation Army, in Racine, Wis. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

