Howell, Jamie Danielle

STOUGHTON - Jamie Danielle Howell, age 43, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, after a brief illness. Jamie was born on Feb. 24, 1977, to Royce and Charmaine Howell

Jamie loved spending time with family and especially with her 8-year-old daughter, Tyler. Jamie also had a passion for fishing, especially Musky fishing at her favorite family vacation spot in Phillips. Jamie also enjoyed traveling and spending time with her friends.

Jamie is survived by her daughter, Tyler; her mother, Charmaine; sisters, Tracy (Robert) Kelly and Toni (Rick) Staci; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

We will all miss her dearly and she will forever be in our hearts and never far from our thoughts.

Jamie was welcomed home by our Lord, Jesus Christ; and our loving father, Royce.

There will not be a service at this time, this will be revisited at a later date.

