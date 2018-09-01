MINERAL POINT—Bruce C. Howdle, age 72, of Mineral Point, died on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at home. He was born July 2, 1946, in Montfort, to Roscoe and Genevieve (Livingston) Howdle. Bruce purchased his building in downtown Mineral Point in 1983. Over the years, he renovated the building from the basement to the third floor apartment. He was a lecturer at UW-Madison and UW-Platteville for 23 years. He also taught workshops for Shake Rag Alley. Bruce is a renowned ceramic artist who is known for his pig sculptures and murals.
Bruce enjoyed wandering up High Street each day for coffee and visiting with the locals, as well as meeting newcomers. He loved his work and always said he took a little vacation everyday. He took pride in being a part of the creative culture of Mineral Point. He will be remembered for his storytelling and unique personality. Mineral Point will not be the same without him.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sue; son, Ross (Mai Yia); brothers, Dave, Richard (Charlene), Bill (Sharon); sisters-in-law, Ann (Tim), Mary Jo (Buck), Marcia (Kent); brothers-in-law, Jim (Joyce), Larry (Tiwani), Gerry (Paige); and mother-in-law, M. Joan Grimm.
A Celebration of Bruce’s life will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the GORGEN FUNERAL HOME in Mineral Point. Inurnment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Mineral Point. A gathering of family and friends will follow at TONY’S TAP in Mineral Point, Tuesday evening.
Gorgen Funeral Home
310 Ridge St.
Mineral Point, WI 53565