Howard, Mitchell "Mitch" Lee

MCFARLAND - Mitchell “Mitch” Lee Howard, 69, forever passed beyond the pain of this world and into his Father’s hands on April 2, 2020. Beloved husband and father, he will be dearly missed, though never forgotten. Born in Hustisford, Wis., in 1950 to Robert and Helen, Mitch grew up in Waupun, Wis. He married his soulmate, JoAnn in 1972 and they welcomed their children in 1980 and 1981.

Mitch worked 23 years for the State of Wisconsin at the G.E.F. 1 building. He was a mason, trained at his father’s side, and his plastering can be found at the homes of many friends and family. Mitch loved the outdoors. Whether fishing with his brother, shooting trap with his friends, out on the golf course, or simply sitting by the pool with his family; no matter where you found him, Mitch had a smile, a drink to offer, and a story or two to entertain – if you were in need of one.

Mitch is survived by his wife, JoAnn; his children; his brother, his sisters; his brothers and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. Mitch was predeceased by his mother Helen and his father Robert.