Howard, Mitchell "Mitch" Lee

MCFARLAND - Mitchell “Mitch” Lee Howard, 69, forever passed beyond the pain of this world and into his Father’s hands on April 2, 2020. Beloved husband and father, he will be dearly missed, though never forgotten. Born in Hustisford, Wis., in 1950 to Robert and Helen, Mitch grew up in Waupun, Wis. He married his soulmate, JoAnn in 1972 and they welcomed their children in 1980 and 1981.
Mitch worked 23 years for the State of Wisconsin at the G.E.F. 1 building. He was a mason, trained at his father’s side, and his plastering can be found at the homes of many friends and family. Mitch loved the outdoors. Whether fishing with his brother, shooting trap with his friends, out on the golf course, or simply sitting by the pool with his family; no matter where you found him, Mitch had a smile, a drink to offer, and a story or two to entertain – if you were in need of one.
Mitch is survived by his wife, JoAnn; his children; his brother, his sisters; his brothers and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. Mitch was predeceased by his mother Helen and his father Robert.
We will miss Mitch’s ridiculous stories, his incredible cooking, the jokes around the card table, his off pitch rendition of Hotel California, and the absurd prayers before Easter and Thanksgiving. But we know the he has joined the sheepshead game with his mom and dad, and so many others, in heaven where he has finally met his buddy, Jesus.
A funeral Mass and Memorial will be held at a future date.
Please share your memories of Mitch at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Services
5801 Highway 51, McFarland
(608) 838-0655
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.