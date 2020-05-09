Howard, Jean E.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Jean E. Howard, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1928, in Earlville, Iowa, a twin daughter of Ralph E. and Jennie Z. (Palmer) Ross. Jean attended the University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa, where she met and married Clifford E. Howard in the University Chapel on Sept. 5, 1947.

The Howards moved to Portage, Wis., in 2002 after 36 years in Madison, Wis. Jean was an active member of Portage Presbyterian Church and Plymouth United Church of Christ while living in Madison. She was an employee of Berg Co. in Madison for many years.

Jean and Cliff were very grateful for their many years together and the many years of retirement they shared. This included great memories of time spent with children, grandchildren and friends at their cottage on Lake Clara in Tomahawk, Wis. Jean was a fabulous cook, and the favorite recipes she shared will continue to nourish her family for many years to come. She also was very proud of her girls' high school basketball career in Delhi, Iowa, and at the University of Dubuque in the early 1940s.