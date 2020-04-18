Howard, Homer L.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

STOUGHTON - Homer L. Howard passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 at Skaalen Retirement Center in Stoughton, Wis. He was born in 1928, in Darlington, Wis., to Harry and Annie Howard.

He graduated from Darlington High School, the University of Wisconsin Platteville, and received advanced degrees from the University of Wisconsin Madison and Wayne State University. He was an Army veteran having served in the Korean War.

Homer devoted his life to the field of education. He taught high school math in Spring Green, Wis. and Horicon, Wis. He taught math and was a guidance counselor at Joliet Township High School in Joliet, Ill. In 1966, he moved with his family to the Milwaukee area where he served as Director of Pupil Services at Nicolet High School in Glendale, Wis., until his retirement in 1989.

He was honored as Glendale’s Outstanding Citizen of the Year in 1980. He served as president of the Wisconsin Council of School Administrators Association in 1980-1981 and throughout his career served on many state advisory councils and committees dealing with special education.

Homer and his wife, Marjorie, moved to Stoughton in 1993 and enjoyed becoming involved in church and community activities. After Marjorie’s death in 1998, he moved to Vennevoll Retirement Community and finally to Skaalen Retirement Center.