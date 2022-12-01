Howard C. Walmer

Howard had a passion for horses going back to his first donkey when he was a teenager. He shared that passion and knowledge with family and friends each year on Memorial Day and Labor Day weekend camping trips. He enjoyed working with his Belgian horses on the farm. The farm has been home to many different animals over the years but his horses were always there. Howard had a love and knowledge of horses that compared to no other, he enjoyed helping others with their own passion for horses. He enjoyed seeing both old and new friends as they came through the tack shop or attended the many auctions he and Diane travelled to throughout their life together.