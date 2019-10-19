FOOTVILLE/MADISON - Sandra Kay Hoverson, age 52, passed away at her home in Footville on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Sandy was born Sept. 29, 1967, to Karen Blaschka and James Hoverson in Madison. She graduated from James Madison Memorial H.S. in 1985. Survivors include her mother, Karen Blaschka; brother, Jeff Hoverson; nephews, Ben, Tony and Derrick; aunt, Sonja Albright; the Albright cousins, Bill, Terri and Bob; the Bassler cousins, Jo, Jane, Jon, Jim and Jennifer. Sandy was preceded in death by her father, James Hoverson; aunts, Pat and Jane; maternal grandparents, K. Louis and Madolin Sather; paternal grandparents, Roy and Alice Hoverson. No services will be held per her request.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.