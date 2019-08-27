MADISON - Dorothy A. “Dottie” Hoveland, age 88, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Westboro, Wis. on Aug. 16, 1931, the daughter of Angus and Jennie (Hultin) Peterson. After graduating from high school at the age of 16, Dorothy moved to Madison. She worked as a waitress at the Memorial Union Rathskeller and then for the University of Wisconsin-Ag Sciences as an accountant for 30 years. While working in Madison she met Elmer Hoveland and they were married in 1951.
Dorothy was a member of Lake Edge Lutheran Church, Westboro Lutheran Church and Risen Savior Lutheran church in McFarland. She was also a member of the Westboro Conservation Club. Upon retirement she returned to the north woods and enjoyed more than 20 years of lake living, enjoying family and turning her lake property into a showcase of beauty. Dorothy loved her family, her many canine companions and cooking.
Dorothy is survived by her four children, Deborah (Kerry) Starin of Poynette, Diane (Brian) McClaskie of Devils Lake, ND, Darla (Mark) Niebuhr of Dekorra and Harland (Brenda) Hoveland of McFarland; 15 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren were very special to her; as were her sister, Delores “Feno” (Neil) Reimann of Westboro; brother, James “Jim” (MaryAnn) Peterson of Westboro; and her more than 85 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer, in 1988; parents, Angus and Jennie; brothers, Arvid, Alden, Lester, Alvin and John Peterson; and sisters, Marie Betz, Kay Adams, Lael Dums and Elaine Mayer.
A Christian funeral service will be held at RISEN SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5001 Holscher Rd., McFarland, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg.
Thank you to Divine Rehab and Nursing in Lodi and to Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg for their tender care of mom, and to Pastor Janke and the Elder Team at Risen Savior Lutheran Church for their many visits, faithful concern, comfort and prayers. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.