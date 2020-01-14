Hove, George Joseph

MOUNT HOREB - George Joseph Hove, age 81, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at William S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital.

He was born on Feb. 20, 1938, in Madison, the son of Perry and Mary (Frye) Hove.

George graduated from Stoughton High School in 1956. He married Colleen June Thompson on July 16, 1960, in Middleton. He was called to active duty Oct. 3, 1956, with the U.S. Navy. George was a printer for American Family Insurance Company, retiring in 2013, after many years of hard work. He was a member of the Presidential Club of City Clerk, Jaycee, and Knights of Columbus.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

George enjoyed bowling, golf, playing cards of any kind, horseshoes, camping, and was an avid sports fan. He especially cheered on the Packers and Badgers. His ultimate love was for his Lord and Savior and his family.

George is survived by his children, Anthony "Toby" (Valerie Bultman), Jen (Jim) Kirchstein, Tim, and Melissa (Bob) McGuffin; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Terry (Sue) Hove; and many other friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen; parents; daughter, Dawn Renee; and brother, Mike Hove.