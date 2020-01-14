Hove, George Joseph

MOUNT HOREB - George Joseph Hove, age 81, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at William S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital.
He was born on Feb. 20, 1938, in Madison, the son of Perry and Mary (Frye) Hove.
George graduated from Stoughton High School in 1956. He married Colleen June Thompson on July 16, 1960, in Middleton. He was called to active duty Oct. 3, 1956, with the U.S. Navy. George was a printer for American Family Insurance Company, retiring in 2013, after many years of hard work. He was a member of the Presidential Club of City Clerk, Jaycee, and Knights of Columbus.
George enjoyed bowling, golf, playing cards of any kind, horseshoes, camping, and was an avid sports fan. He especially cheered on the Packers and Badgers. His ultimate love was for his Lord and Savior and his family.
George is survived by his children, Anthony "Toby" (Valerie Bultman), Jen (Jim) Kirchstein, Tim, and Melissa (Bob) McGuffin; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Terry (Sue) Hove; and many other friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen; parents; daughter, Dawn Renee; and brother, Mike Hove.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2939 Thinnes Street, Cross Plains, at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, with the Rev. Monsignor Healy presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until time of the Mass on Saturday.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Cross Plains
Funeral & Cremation Care
2421 Church Street
(608) 798-3141
Service information
12:30PM
2947 Thinnes Street
Cross Plains, WI 53528
11:00AM-12:30PM
2947 Thinnes Street
Cross Plains, WI 53528