WALWORTH—Betty Lou Hovde, age 89, most recently of Walworth, Wis., passed away peacefully on July 21 2018, after a brief illness.
A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at TOYNTON FUNERAL HOME, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth, Wis. The officiant will be Pastor Roger Harris. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, at TOYNTON FUNERAL HOME, and again from 10 a.m. until the start of the service on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018
Betty Lou was born to Lucille and Glenn Dunn on June 21, 1929, in Madison, Wis. She graduated from Madison’s West High School and went on to attend the University of Wisconsin. Betty married Russell J. Hovde on Feb. 24, 1951. Betty and Russ were happily and lovingly married for more than 64 years, during which time they lived in Madison, Chicago and Park Ridge, Ill., and Williams Bay, Fontana, and Walworth, Wis. Together, they enjoyed traveling widely, developing several beautiful residential neighborhoods, along with a number of lovely homes, very near their lake front home in Fontana, Wis., and spending time with their children and their spouses, grandchildren, and great granddaughters.
Betty had a deep and abiding faith, and she was proud to share it. One of the Bible verses that she carried in her purse was II Timothy 1:7-9; “For the Holy Spirit, God’s gift, does not want you to be afraid of people, but to be wise and strong, and to love them and enjoy being with them. If you will stir up this inner power, you will never be afraid to tell others about the Lord.” Both Betty’s faith and her nature led her to care deeply and sincerely about others.
Betty is survived by her grateful and loving children, Martha (Craig) Halma and David (Betsy) Hovde; her grandchildren, Alex, Kirsten, and Elisa Halma, and Lauren, Grace, and Michael (Aprille) Hovde; and her great-granddaughters, Olivia and Presley Hovde. She is further survived by her cousin, Paula (Michael) Bunch; sisters-in-law, Jean Owen and Joanne (Don) Piepenburg; brother-in-law, Glenn (Miriam) Hovde; numerous nieces and nephews; and other extended family members.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her loving and devoted husband, Russ; her aunt, Carol (Bill) Barnes; her uncle, Cy (Edna) Peterman; and her in-laws, Joseffa and Ingvald Hovde.
In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, Betty’s family encourages donations in her honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), Lake Geneva Garden Club, or the Wisconsin Historical Society (Black Point Estate).
