CUBA CITY / LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Richard R. Houtakker, age 82, of Las Vegas, formerly of Cuba City, died Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at Desert Springs Hospital in Las Vegas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at ST. ROSE OF LIMA CHURCH in Cuba City, with the Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the church before the Mass.
Richard Raymond Houtakker was born on July 27, 1936, in Cuba City, the son of Raymond and Bernice (Ripperda) Houtakker. Richard owned and operated Houtakker Implement in Cuba City, a business started by his father. He enjoyed fishing trips to Canada, meeting new friends and the Green Bay Packers. Richard was very social and enjoyed visiting with family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his children, Patrick, Kansas City, Mo.; Pamela (Randall) Grobe, Madison, Penelope (Robert) Haffele, Randolph, Tracy (Daniel) Weber, Cuba City, Timothy, Oak Park, Ill., Jennifer (John) Schneider, Viroqua, Dr. Christopher (Elizabeth), Henderson, Nev., and Holly (Tony) Chance, Sarasota, Fla.; 19 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Helene Byrne of Dubuque, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Jean Graf and Marietta (Richelle) Houtakker.
Memorials may be sent to the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Endowment Fund, at 519 W. Roosevelt Street, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseyfuneralhome.net. Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family with arrangements.