DUBUQUE, Iowa - Dennis Charles House, age 72, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Dennis was born June 24, 1946, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Floyd "Russell" and Beverly (Daly) House. He married Jan Helwig on April 17, 2016, in Dubuque.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Jan Helwig House, of Dubuque; his children, Teri (Kathy Conway) Link; her children, Tabitha, Noah, Eliza, and Chaz; Monica (John) Van Ess; and their children, Avery and Lainie; and D.J. House and his daughter Jenna; his stepchildren, Tom (Sue) Lehnherr and their daughter, Mandi; Brian (Diane) Lehnherr and their son, Cole; and Kathy (David Jones) Lehnherr and her children, Danielle, Josh, and Kamryn; his sisters, Sharon "Kay" (Keith) Wallman and Lisa (Jack) Graham; his stepbrothers, Kelly and Kevin; his stepsister, Christy; and many very special in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, LouAnn; his stepmother, LaRay; his stepfather, Jesse; and his mother-in-law, Mildred.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18, at LORD OF LIFE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2899 Hales Mill Road, Dubuque, and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at the church. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church. Entombment will be at 2 p.m. Monday, at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West, Iowa, where military honors will be accorded.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Dubuque, is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hksfh.com.