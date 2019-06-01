DEERFIELD - Judith A. "Judy" Hottman, age 76, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, May 27, 2019. She was born in Superior, on May 8, 1943, the daughter of Charles and Mary Martin.
Judy graduated from Middleton High School. She continued her education by attending Madison Vocational School and graduated with a nursing degree. Judy married Ross E. Hottman on Feb. 23, 1963. She worked for 50 years at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison where she made many lasting friendships.
In 1977, Judy and Ross opened the Pickle Tree, a bar and restaurant in Deerfield. Judy was a very loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother, and a wonderful friend to many. She enjoyed collecting Santas, Christmas, entertaining, scrapbooking, card making, gardening, volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul in Fort Atkinson, and outings with family and friends. Judy especially enjoyed going to Florida in the winter and spending time with her "second family" there.
She is survived by her children, Jeff (Sandy), Mike and Pat; grandchildren, Cade, Brian, Carly and Benjamin; sister, Jane (Keith) Dischler; sisters-in-law, Marge Hottman, Karen (Ed) Kirk and Kay (Steve) Eatough; many other loving relatives; and special friends. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Ross.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at DEERFIELD LUTHERAN CHURCH. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, immediately following, in the church fellowship hall. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at church, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Deerfield Lutheran Church, Deer Grove EMS, Deerfield Fire Dept., or St. Vincent de Paul in Fort Atkinson.
A special thank you to everyone who has been there this week for the family during this very difficult time. Please share your memories of Judy at www.CressFuneralService.com.