WATERLOO - Mary Hotmar passed away September 3, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish-Waterloo Campus with Fr. Jorge Miramontes presiding. A visitation will be held at the parish from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary’s honor to Holy Family Parish or Marquardt Hospice would be appreciated.
PEDERSON-NOWATKA FUNERAL HOMES is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
