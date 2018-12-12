PRAIRIE DU SAC—Florence Ruth Hosig, age 93, died on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, surrounded by her family. She was the 12th child born to to Stanish and Katherine (Bednark) Klapper in Princeton, Wis., on Dec. 19, 1924. She graduated high school from Berlin, Wis., in 1942. On June 29, 1946. she married Frederic Schuster. Together they had two sons. He preceded her in death in 1952.
She married Judson Rau on Nov. 25, 1955, they had one daughter. He preceded her in death in 1971.
She married Donald Hosig on Dec. 2, 1976, and gained three children. He preceded her in death in 2008.
Florence’s generous heart and caring nature led her to be an active volunteer in her community, especially when her children were young. Her love of cooking and baking was enjoyed by family, friends and neighbors. She became an avid reader and frequent user of the public library.
Her biggest source of pride has always been her family. Florence is survived by six children: Thomas (Jan) Schuster, Gary (Carol Whitney) Schuster, Lorri (Mark) Fisk, Sue (Harry) Pape, Donnie (Debbie) Hosig and Patricia Somerville; 10 grandchildren: BJ (Elizabeth) and Scott (Hazel Cybart-Fusion) Schuster, Curtis and Austin Fisk, Doug (Tracy), Darin (Kristin), Dan (Emily) Pape, Greg (Carrie), Ryan (Shana) Somerville, and Amanda (Chris) Thompson; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister in law; Carol Abel; and special neighbor, Sharol Pfaff; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In addition to her parents; and three husbands; she is further preceded in death by 11 siblings; and a son in law, Wendell Somerville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at ST. NORBERT’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Roxbury. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, Sauk City, from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., on Saturday prior to the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, Florence has requested memorials be made to Ruth Culver Public Library, Agrace HospiceCare or charity of your choosing.
Special thanks to Kevin and his team from Agrace HospiceCare.