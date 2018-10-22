PRAIRIE DU SAC—Doris E. Hosig, age 97, of Prairie du Sac, passed away on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie. She was born Dec. 4, 1920, at the home farm in Harrisburg, Town of Troy, to the late Roland and Meta (Adam) Schaefer. She graduated from Prairie du Sac High School in 1939, and married Ernest Hosig June 8, 1944, in the Black Hawk Methodist Church. Doris and Ernest were blessed with the birth of Marylee, who brought much joy. She was a gifted conversationist and enjoyed meeting and helping people, with her employment at Ziemke and Becker’s Jewelry Store in Sauk City. Doris’s commitment to family, extended families and friends was always evident in her gracious hospitality. She had a fondness for the out-of-doors. She enjoyed nature at its best. Doris was a member of Concordia United Methodist Church, Order of Eastern Star and Sauk Prairie Hospital Auxiliary She was an avid reader and supported her local library in Prairie du Sac.
She is survived by her daughter, Marylee; sister, Audrey Schneller; niece, Becky (Bob) Greiber; nephew, Stan (Jill) Schneller; brother-in-law, Denman Kramer; other nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special friends, Gregg and Lyn Coenen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Hosig; her parents; sister, Caroline Kramer; and brother-in-law, Cal Schneller.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at CONCORDIA UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, Prairie du Sac. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow in the Prairie du Sac Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated. Marylee extends a special thanks for Doris’s care at Maplewood Village and Maplewood Nursing Home. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.