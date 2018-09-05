SUN PRAIRIE—Harold Howard Hosely, age 91, went to be with the lord on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. A service to celebrate Harold’s life will be at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at 11 a.m., with Chap. Robert Groth officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens with full military honors. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, and also on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
