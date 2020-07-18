Horwath, Attila "Ron" Kalman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Attila "Ron" Kalman Horwath, age 74, passed away on Thursday July 16, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born on Dec. 10, 1945 in New London, Conn., the son of the late John and Carolina (Gargano) Horwath. Ron married Evelyn Lois Dorr on March 21, 1970.

Ron graduated from New London High School before serving in the U.S. Army during Vietnam in 1967 and later in 1990 in Desert Storm. He worked as a locksmith at Mendota until his retirement. He belonged to the VFW and many veteran groups.

He and his wife liked to travel and took many cruises and tours. He loved to camp with his family.

Ron is survived by his wife of 50 years Evelyn; daughter Cindy (Patrick) Connell, son Randy (Mandi) Horwath; five grandchildren Nadine, Rochelle and Griffin Connell, Kalman and Zoe Horwath; brother Yancy (Kris) Horwath, sister Judy Ross; and he is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and in-laws.

A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current COVID restrictions.

Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison (608) 249-6666

To plant a tree in memory of Attila Horwath as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.