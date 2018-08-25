Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Marjorie A. Horton, age 81, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at UW Hospital. She was born on Aug. 5, 1937, in Madison, the daughter of Raymond and Gladys (Olson) Lewis.

Marjorie is survived by her children, Marisa (Major) Lemon, Lori Horton-Warren, Deidra Horton and Derek Horton; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; niece, Pamela Rockwell; and step-kids. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Horton.

A Celebration gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a Time of Remembrance at 7 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Horton, Marjorie A.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.