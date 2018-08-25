MADISON—Marjorie A. Horton, age 81, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at UW Hospital. She was born on Aug. 5, 1937, in Madison, the daughter of Raymond and Gladys (Olson) Lewis.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Marisa (Major) Lemon, Lori Horton-Warren, Deidra Horton and Derek Horton; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; niece, Pamela Rockwell; and step-kids. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Horton.
A Celebration gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a Time of Remembrance at 7 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018.
