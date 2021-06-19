Horton, Carolyn

Please join us in a gathering celebrating Carolyn's life. It will be held from 12 Noon to 2 PM on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Marshall Park shelter, 2101 Allen Blvd., Middleton. Light refreshments will be available. Come and share remembrances of a life well lived. Tell our favorite Carolyn stories. If you cannot be there, please share on the Cress website below.