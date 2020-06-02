Horstmeyer, Victor Keith "Vic"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COTTAGE GROVE - Victor Keith "Vic" Horstmeyer, age 85, of Cottage Grove, passed away quietly at his home, on Monday, June 1, 2020, with his family at his side. He was born on Feb. 15, 1935, in Madison, the son of Edwin and Mary Ellen (Russell) Horstmeyer.

Vic attended Madison East High School. He was united in marriage to Janice E. Abey on June 7, 1958, in Evansville. At age 18, Vic went to work for E.P. McMahon Cement Contractors in Sun Prairie. He worked there for 20 years and then began driving semi for C-U Transit and later for Uphoff Trucking. After retirement, Vic continued farming and was eventually promoted to “windshield supervisor.” He always had the strength, grit and determination to follow his laid-out plan.

Vic grew up in his "hometown" of Hope, where the guys were known as "Hope Power." The same group of friends started playing cards 56 years ago and now affectionally named themselves, “The Cardless Club.” Their legacy still lives on.

In his younger days, Vic played on many bowling leagues. Throughout the years, he enjoyed his toys-snowmobiles and tractors. He and his sons were involved in tractor pulling and Vic was always game to climb aboard any tractor, whether it be "red or green." Vacation time was spent fishing, boating, and hunting deer and bear in the North Woods.