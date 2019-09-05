WATERTOWN - Gregory S. Horstman, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center in Summit.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown, with Rev. Brett Brauer officiating. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Sunday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Gregory Scott Horstman was born on Aug. 11, 1960, in La Crosse, the son of Henry and Leona (nee Loomis) Horstman. He was a 1978 graduate of Luther High School in Onalaska. He received his Bachelor’s in Economics from UW-Madison. On Dec. 31, 1993, he married Tahera Moledina at their home. Greg was employed at WPS Insurance where he held the title of Vice President. He was appointed Deputy Secretary of the Department of Regulation and Licensing as well as CEO of Wisconsin Rx. Greg loved the outdoors, playing golf and spending time with his family and friends. He was very proud of the home he built alongside his father, Henry. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown.
Greg is survived by his wife, Tahera of Watertown; brother, Doug (Kathy) Horstman; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; as well as siblings, Nancy Bowman and Dick Horstman.
Greg was truly blessed and remained strong in his faith despite the struggles he endured. The family would like to thank his wonderful friends for the time they spent with him as well as the staff in the ICU at Aurora Medical Center in Summit for their care.
“I will always love you.”
