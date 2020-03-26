Horst, Josephine (Jo) Lucile Laible

MADISON — Our family lost our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother on March 20, 2020. Josephine (Jo) Lucile Laible Horst passed away at Oak Park Place in Madison, Wis. Born May 31, 1927, in LaPorte, Ind., Jo grew up in Chicago and Sterling, Ill. She attended Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa where she met and married Vincent Horst. During their life together in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, they raised four children.

Jo began working outside the home as her children got older, ultimately spending 17 years at Coe College in the Nursing Education Department. In addition to her work at Coe, Jo enjoyed her involvement in ABWA and PEO. Another favorite pastime of Jo’s was listening to jazz on KCCK 88.3 FM. When Jo and Vince retired, they enjoyed traveling around the country and the world. Jo moved to Waunakee, Wis., in 2006 after her beloved husband of 58 years passed away. Jo began life anew in her adopted city and state — meeting new friends and spending time with her family.

Jo is survived by her children: Michael of Overland Park, Kan., David (Sharon) of Madison, Wis., James (Peg) of Arlington Heights, Ill.; Julie (Darren Schoer) of Madison, Wis.; eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Roger (Marilyn) Laible of Morton, Ill., a sister-in-law, June Eachus of Waterloo, Iowa, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Jo was a loving and supportive wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Many thanks to the outstanding staff at Oak Park Place and Waunakee Manor for their care over the past several years. Memorials can be made to Calvin-Sinclair Presbyterian Church, KCCK FM, Agrace Hospice, or to a charity of your choice. Condolences can be sent to Jim Horst, 1003 West Haven Drive, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. The family will plan an activity to remember and celebrate Jo’s life. The date has not yet been determined.

