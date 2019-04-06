MADISON - Joan Horsfall died April 5, 2019, due to causes related to dementia. Joan was born at St. Mary's Hospital on May 8, 1928. She took pride that four of her seven children were also born at St. Mary's. She attended East High School, and graduated from Wisconsin High, as a family move required a change of schools.
Joan attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison in the School of Education. She met James Horsfall in her education classes. They were married Feb. 4, 1948, between semesters. Their first son was born between semesters in 1949. Home Economics House was a required class, and the professors weren't so sure what to do with an actual baby in the house. Joan and James graduated in 1949.
Joan and Jim taught in small rural schools in southwest Wisconsin. Jim worked summers for the Highway Commission which led to their move back to Madison. Joan worked as a substitute teacher in any subject for Madison Schools. She received a Master's Degree in Library Science and was a school librarian at Glenn Stephens, Orchard Ridge, and Leopold Elementary Schools. She taught library skills for students using the card catalog and other research sources.
Joan was a great sports fan. Watching TV provided a great opportunity for knitting hats, mittens, and even a fine yarn dress with a full circle skirt. Knitting was her favorite crafty hobby which included quilting, rosemaling, and hand-made Christmas cards. She famously sewed red-checked shirts for her children throughout their youth.
After her retirement she participated in many volunteer activities, including knitting baby hats for the hospitals, volunteer librarian, and clerking at Methodist Hospital. She and Jim were avid bridge players. The weekly letter to her grown children often included an accounting of their winnings; sometimes as much as .25 cents.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth (Zank) and Ralph Helmke; her sister, Virginia Helmke Krische; and her brother, Elver Helmke. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, James Horsfall; and her children, John (Martha), Joseph (Joan), Jaclyn (Mike) Lawton, James D. (Debbie), Jan (Pam Rood), Jeffrey (Debby), and Jinette (Scott) Lau. They have 17 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Oakwood Village and Agrace HospiceCare for their care and help in these last days.
Memorials may be made to the Oakwood Foundation, 6209 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI, 53705; or the Agrace Foundation, 5395 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI, 53711, in Joan's memory. Memorials addressed to Joan and her family may be sent to Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, Wi, 53705. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.