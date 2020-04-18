Horne, Darrell Clement

Darrell was born Feb. 28, 1935 in Green Bay, Wis., to Clement and Loretta (Tierney) Horne, the youngest of their four children. When he was four, the family moved to Boyd, Wis.and he grew up on the same block as St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, where his mother would sing for daily Mass and where he or his brothers were often called at the last minute to serve as altar boys. His family owned and operated the Horne Pickle Company, which provided him with many pickle-themed stories and instilled in him a strong work ethic. He graduated from McDonell Catholic High School in 1953, where he played football and basketball. After high school, Darrell served in the U.S. Army during the time of the Korean conflict. He was stationed in Germany, and was able to travel various places throughout Europe, which provided him with many stories he shared with his family often. As a proud veteran, Darrell enjoyed taking part in a Badger Honor Flight trip in April 2017, accompanied by his eldest grandson, Derek. A picture of the two of them from that trip was used on Billboards promoting Badger Honor Flight throughout the following year.