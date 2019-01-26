REEDSBURG - David V. Hornack, age 51, of Reedsburg, died on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. He was united in marriage to Nancy P. Schlough on Dec. 16, 2000. David was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg. He was an avid golfer, and loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy; and daughter, Josie Laukant. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Patricia Schlough; his sisters and brothers-in-law: Teresa and Don Bass, Pauline Brown, Tom and Janice Schlough, Dan and Mary Schlough, Charlie and Chris Schlough, Richard and Christy Schlough, Bob and Lisa Schlough; brother, Robert Hornack; and many special nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH in Reedsburg, with Father David Carrano as celebrant. Military honors will be held at the church following the service. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family with the arrangements.