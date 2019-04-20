DEFOREST - Trevin James Horn parted this world as a result of a car accident on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was born in Madison, Dec. 12, 1999. He spent the majority of his childhood in Poynette, graduating from Poynette High School in 2018. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was anticipating leaving for Fort Benning, Georgia on April 22, 2019, for his Infantry One Station Unit Training and Airborne School.
Trevin loved the outdoors and he was always on the go looking for the next adventure. He was always surrounded by friends and enjoyed hunting, fishing, snow boarding, playing basketball, working on his truck, and hanging out playing Xbox with his girlfriend and friends. He had an infectious smile, was quick-witted, knew how to charm a crowd, and was quite the comedian. Trevin had a huge heart and a giving spirit and was fiercely protective of those he loved.
Survivors include his mother, Brenda (Rob Edwards); his father, Howard (Jessica); brother, Hudson; stepsisters, Emily Edwards, Alyson Edwards, Sam Burmeister (Austin), and Abigail Kumbier; stepbrother Alex Kumbier; grandparents, Curt Greenheck (Ginny); and his girlfriend, Sienna Peck. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Joyce Greenheck; paternal grandfather, Glenn Horn; paternal grandmother, Jeanette Horn; and cousin, Matthew Anderson.
A visitation was held on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Ryan Funeral Home in DeForest.
A special thank you to Sheriff Roger Brandner and the Columbia County Medical Examiner, Katelyn Sopha. We appreciate all the first responders and the work they do.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
In death, Trevin may be able to help up to 300 people as an organ and tissue donor. The family requests that you put your heart, mind, and soul into even the smallest acts of kindness towards others by following Trevin's giving and generous spirit.