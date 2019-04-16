Try 3 months for $3

DEFOREST - Trevin James Horn, age 19, parted this world on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest.

A full obituary will appear on Sunday.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

(608) 846-4250

www.ryanfuneralservice.com

the life of: Horn, Trevin James
