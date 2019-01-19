MADISON - Frank R. Horlbeck passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2019. Born on Jan. 28, 1924, in Whiting, Ind., he is preceded in death by his parents, Frank A. Horlbeck and Mathilde E. Goebel Horlbeck; along with his brothers, Hank and Bill; and his sister, Margaret Mulmat. Frank never married or had children, but Gene and Sayoko Phillips and Pippa Robinson became his son and daughters in heart and spirit. He is being mourned and remembered by family, friends, and former students around the United States, as well as by friends around the world, particularly in England, Greece, Sweden, and Australia.
Frank received his Ph.D. in 1957, from the prestigious Courtauld Institute of Art, and joined the faculty of the Art History Department at UW-Madison in 1958, retiring in 1995 after 36 years of committed service to the university and his students.
His two greatest passions were architectural photography and the collection of Victorian molded jugs. For about 40 years, he divided his time in summer between sojourns in England and Mount Athos in Greece along with trips around Europe and beyond to visit and photograph great architectural monuments. He has left a marvelous collection of slides to the department, and the Chazen Museum is preparing to receive his donation of his jug collection, a monetary bequest, and various antiques and works of art.
Funeral Services will be held on Feb. 23, 2019, at 1 p.m., at ST. ANDREW'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 1833 Regent St. in Madison, with Father Andy Jones presiding.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Chazen Museum of Art. Checks should be made payable to the UW Foundation-Chazen Museum of Art Fund with "in memory of Frank Horlbeck" on the memo line, and mailed to US Bank Lockbox 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278; electronic donations can be made at supportuw.org/giveto/chazen.