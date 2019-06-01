MADISON - Valda V. "Val" Hopwood of Madison, left this life from Agrace HospiceCare on Thursday, May 23, 2019. The daughter of Vladimirs and Elvira Abolkalns, she was born in Riga, Latvia on Dec. 27, 1933. Until the age of 12, her life was not unlike other children's.
When World War II brought fighting, soldiers and conscriptions, her father was taken by the army and Val and Elvira fled the country. For five years they were homeless in Germany before sponsors in Green Bay brought the two of them to the U.S. This is where Val finished high school, then two years of college in Madison where she met Charles H. Hopwood. In 1957, they wed and made their home in Madison. For many years she raised five children, while also caring for gardens, birds, dogs, fish and more. She volunteered as Girl and Boy Scout troop leaders - even including camping trips.
As the children reached teen years, Val became an insurance agent and won several awards as top-seller. Intrigued by racquetball, she became a respected player at the local YMCA. Sadly, she and Charles ended their marriage.
After some time, she found a new love in Carl R. Gehrmann. When insurance required too much travelling, she became a manager of townhouses. In 2010, she fully retired to enjoy her large flower garden and the fresh vegetables grown by Carl. The birds and butterflies enticed were her delight.
In April this year, a happy surprise came along, a son given up for adoption searched her out and traveled to meet her. She was thrilled to describe his visit to many people.
Val is survived by Carl; the Hopwood children, Stephanie J. (Lewellen), Robert E. (Janet), Michael D., James J. (Kristen), William G.; Tobin (Shannon) Lehman of Los Gatos, Calif.; nine grandchildren and one great-grandson.
There will be no service now; the family will meet to scatter ashes privately.
Should you care to give a gift, please donate in Val's name to Gilda's Club of Madison, 7907 UW Health Court, Middleton, WI 53562. Thank you.
Our deepest thanks go to the staff and volunteers of Agrace HospiceCare who spent many hours with Mom, giving her conversation and comfort.