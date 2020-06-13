Hoppmann, Ronald Duane

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MIDDLETON—Ronald Duane Hoppmann was named after the actor Ronald Coleman and his brother, Dean’s twin who died right before he was born. Ron was a gifted storyteller. Here is part of his story that made him into such a beloved father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend. He was a good guy and quite a character.

When he was 5 he lost a 50 cent piece on the way to the grocery store and the family went hungry. He played little league for Ray-O-Vac so he could have a new shirt that hadn’t been handed down. The best Christmas he got an orange and a pencil. His house on Northern Court was heated with coal picked off the tracks leading up to MG&E. He didn’t get to play sports at East because he had to work at Weber’s Bakery on Williamson. Nine of the 11 kids in his family made it to adulthood. These and many other stories were chronicled by his sister, Bev in the long running Eastside News Serial Crazy Cats Tear Their Skin and uncannily mirrored in the bestseller Angela’s Ashes.