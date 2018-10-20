SUN PRAIRIE—Ann Hopfensperger, age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, following an extended illness. She was born Nov. 30, 1934, in Appleton, the daughter of Dr. Raymond and Lenore (Woelz) Lally. Ann was united in marriage to Gerald Hopfensperger on May 30, 1956, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Appleton. Together they were married 62 years and raised seven children.
Ann attended St. Mary’s Grade School in Appleton and graduated from Appleton High School in 1953. After graduating high school, she attended Marquette and worked as an operator for Bell Telephone Company.
Ann was a loving wife and devoted mother to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a devout catholic and active in the church. Ann volunteered her time at the community food pantry and Meals on Wheels. She volunteered as a poll worker for numerous elections. She enjoyed taking care of her children and loved being involved in their extracurricular activities and cheering on the Marquette Basketball Team. Ann loved celebrating holidays, especially Christmas with her candy making and beautifully decorated tree. The hand knitted sweaters she made annually will be treasured memories. Ann was the perfect wife and mother and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald; her children, Stuart, Daniel (Susan), Mary (William), Peter (Terese), Kathryn (Michael), Timothy (Joni) and Anne (Daniel); her 21 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister, Mary Ellen; her brothers, Robert and John; her in-laws, Raymond and Leone; a brother-in-law, Donald; and sister-in-law, Lillian.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, at 12 noon, with Monsignor Duane Moellenberndt presiding. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.
Memorials may be made to Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church or the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.
