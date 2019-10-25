Hooks, Cletus

BARABOO—Cletus Hooks, age 91, of Baraboo passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center. Cletus, son of Bert and Harriett (Tindell) Hooks was born Aug. 26, 1928, in Platteville. Cletus enlisted and proudly served his country in the United States Army fourth Infantry. He was stationed in Germany for three years; during that time, he met and fell in love with Gertrud Fehr. He and Gertrud were united in marriage on May 29, 1953, in Frankfort, Germany. Cletus was a farmer for many years until he became a semi-truck driver which he did until his retirement. Cletus did woodworking and furniture restoration. After his retirement, he worked at Wal-Mart assembling bikes for many children over his years there. Cletus was a member of VFW Post 26 in Baraboo. In his free time, he and Gertrude enjoyed traveling. He also loved to fish and had a passion for horses.
Survivors include his loving wife, Gertrud; children, Calvin (Loreen) Hooks, Peggy Hooks, Jackie Peterson, Jody (Gary) Jensen; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mildred (Clinton) Stephens, Jeanne (Al) Frey, Sharon Wildes; sister-in-law, Elke Hooper as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Eileen, Milton “Bud”, Clayton “Piper”, Everett.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, 11 a.m. at Redlin Funeral Home with Tom Dunbar officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery where military rites will be conducted