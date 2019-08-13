MIDDLETON - Nancy A. Hood, 88, formerly of North Prairie, Wis., died Aug. 2, 2019, at Attic Angel Community in Middleton, Wis., her home of 12 years.
Nancy, a native of Appleton, Wis., was a UW-Madison graduate, newspaper reporter, farm wife and mother, Bible scholar, mental health advocate and fiber artist.
Following the death of her husband Harry Watson, Nancy married Robert Hood in 1968 and moved from suburban Milwaukee to Bob’s farm in western Waukesha County.
As an adult she studied at Marquette University, Mount Mary College, the Two-Year Academy for Spiritual Formation, and Hebrew by correspondence. She was an active United Methodist all of her adult life and a mental health advocate in Waukesha County.
Survivors include her children, the Rev. Ann (Steve) Scott, Julie (Ed) Shinnick, and John (Jeannette) Hood; grandchildren; Phong Chau, Scott Baxter, Lara (Gray) Goudy and Jazz Scott; and great-grandchildren Anika Baxter and Taylor Chau.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Harold and Evelyn Playman; husband, Robert G. Hood; sister, Janet (Max) Koletzke; and granddaughter, Jill Christine Baxter Chau.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Wellspring United Methodist Church, 5702 S. Hill Drive, Madison, with the Rev. Linda Vance officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church.
Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association. The family wishes to thank the Attic Angel Community, particularly the Haven, and Agrace Hospice.
