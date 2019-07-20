MADISON - James Thomas Honnold, age 90, of Madison, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, where he was cared for in his last years by his wife of 65 years and his eldest daughter and her family next door. He was born on March 17, 1929, in Racine, the son of Howard and Lillian (Hays) Honnold.
His family and friends will remember Jim for his honesty, selflessness and generosity, humility, calmly-delivered and clearly-thoughtful opinions, and devotion to his family.
As a youth, Jim lived in several cities in Wisconsin’s North Woods. He graduated from Wausau High School but considered Park Falls his hometown since he lived there from fourth grade through his junior year. He received a Bachelor of Science degree, Accounting, and a Master of Social Work degree, both from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. It is there that he met Rita Cleasby, whom he married on Dec. 26, 1953, at Plymouth Congregational Church in Madison. He then began a 40-year career in social work, working first for the Wisconsin Child Center in Sparta and then for Walworth and Racine counties, and finally for 30 years as Welfare Administrator for the Wisconsin Department of Health and Social Services in Madison.
Besides being devoted to his family, he was a Scoutmaster, served 20 years on the Board of Ecumenical Housing, and during his more than 65 years of membership at Plymouth Congregational U.C.C., served in many volunteer positions including Trustee, Moderator, and Sunday School Superintendent. Jim also loved music, playing trombone in high school and singing tenor in the church choir. In later years, he played trombone in the New Horizons band. Jim had an interest in history, was an avid reader, and went on Elderhostel trips with his wife.
Jim was an outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed annual family reunion campouts as well as Moon Beach Church Camp with family. He loved to fish and on the first day of trout season each year, he could be found in his waders in Rowan Creek near Poynette. He enjoyed fishing for walleyes in Ontario, and after retirement, he ventured even further, fly fishing in the Snake River in Idaho with his younger daughter’s family. In his ninth decade he was still fishing, and teaching his son’s children to fish, in Stone Lake, in Price County, near his boyhood homes and brother.
When he turned 48, Jim gave up his fisherman’s pipe and began running. He ran seven 20-mile Syttende Mai races from the Capitol Square to Stoughton, two Chicago Marathons (at the ages of 61 and 62), and many shorter races, including Crazylegs Classic 8Ks. He also enjoyed bicycling to work and on trails.
Jim is survived by his wife, Rita; two daughters, Barbara (Michael) Hoffman and Patricia Mary (Barry) Tegeler; son, Douglas (Linda) Honnold; grandchildren, Michelle and Karen Hoffman, Laura (Tyler) Wocelka, Jay, Becky and Jackson Honnold; and step-grandchildren, Adam, Ben and Heather Tegeler; great-grandson, Owen Wocelka; sister-in-law, Marcella Honnold; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; and by his brother, William H. Honnold.
A memorial service will be held at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, 2401 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, with the Rev. Leslie M. Schenk presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 12 noon until the time of the service on Saturday. Parking will be available in the lot of St Bernard Catholic Church at 2450 Atwood Ave.
Memorial gifts may be made to Plymouth Congregational UCC in Madison or to United Church Camps Inc, which operates Moon Beach Church Camp.
